LULING, La. (WGNO) — The Alligator Festival is returning to Luling for a 42nd year from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24.

Alligator Festival representatives said the event will take place at the Westbank Bridge Park and showcase live alligators, music, food, crafts and more.

Attendees can expect to see band performances, carnival rides, Cajun food, craft booths and other activities.

Festival representatives said there will be a live alligator exhibit that will allow attendees to learn about and interact with the reptile.

They also said the festival is hosted by the Rotary Club of St. Charles Parish and raises money for college scholarships for St. Charles Parish students.

The Alligator Festival is family-friendly and open to the public. Tickets cost $10 for adults, with free admission for children under the age of 10. St. Charles Parish residents can get free admission on Thursday, Sept. 21.

For more information, visit the Alligator Festival website.