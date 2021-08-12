AEG Presents to require proof of vaccination for festivals, includes upcoming BUKU Music + Arts Project

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (BRPROUD) — Live music and event company AEG Presents announced that they are requiring proof of vaccination for entry to its festivals.

The new policy also applies to clubs and theatres the company owns or has a partnership with.

The new policy requiring vaccination proof takes full effect in the United States by Oct. 1. AEG Presents said this specific date was chosen to allow individuals and staff time to get fully vaccinated. Ahead of the Oct. 1 date, AEG Presents will have a policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of show date.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

This comes after one of their festivals, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, was postponed to 2022 due to the fourth COVID surge in Louisiana.

“Our hope is that our pro-active stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated,” added Marciano. “We’ve already had to deliver bad news about JazzFest this week; I think everyone can agree that we don’t want concerts to go away again, and this is the best way to keep that from happening.”

Other AEG Presents festivals along the Gulf Coast include the BUKU Music + Arts Project in New Orleans and Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

BUKU PLANET B, a smaller version of the original music festival, is scheduled for Oct. 22-23. BUKU 2022 is scheduled to return on March 25-26.

To read the full statement from AEG Presents, click here.