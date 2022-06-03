BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Grab your blue suede shoes and head to Baton Rouge on June 18 for an evening of rock-n-roll with the King.

Tickets are on sale now for the Elvis Lives Celebration at the Manship Theatre. All proceeds from the fundraising event will directly support the theatre’s endeavors.

The evening will include Elvis-inspired food, drink, and curiosities, featuring a live performance by a five-time world champion Elvis Tribute Artist.

Ticket holders can roam in and out of Elvis-themed rooms while enjoying a Vegas-style Variety Show, complimentary drinks, and food provided by City Group Hospitality.

KING tickets (VIP) start at $247 and come with the following:

Early entry at 6:00 PM

Full Open Bar

Heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by City Group Hospitality

Seated performance of “Tribute to the King” in theatre

Early access to casino-style games and Vegas-style Variety Show

Post-performance party with DJ

Hound Dog tickets (GA) are $50 and come with the following:

Entry at 8:00 PM

Complimentary beer, wine, and Signature Cocktails

Light bites provided by City Group Hospitality

Live stream of “Tribute to the King” performance

Late-night access to casino-style games and Vegas-style Variety Show

Post-performance party with DJ

Both KING and Hound Dog tickets can be purchased here.

Vegas and Elvis-inspired attire are welcome and encouraged.

The Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801.

All patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket to attend the event.