A country music legend; Charlie Daniels passes away after suffering stroke

NASHVILLE, TN – Charlie Daniels, the Country music and southern rock legend, has passed away.

A statement released by his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

He had suffered what was described as a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013 but continued to perform.

“There are few artists that touched so many different generations in our business than Charlie Daniels did. Today, our community has lost an innovator and advocate of Country Music. Both Charlie and Hazel had become dear friends of mine over the last several years, and I was privileged to be able to celebrate Charlie’s induction into the Opry as well as tell him that he was going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. I will always remember the look of sudden shock and delight on his face as he realized he would be in the Hall of Fame Rotunda for the ages. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”–Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO







2016 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Fred Foster, Charlie Daniels and Randy Travis.

Charlie Daniels takes a picture with a fan during the autograph session during the 23rd Annual Fan Fair 1994, The World’s Biggest Country Music Festival in Downtown Nashville.

Brad Paisley and Charlie Daniels perform at LP Field in Downtown Nashville on Sunday, June 9 during the 2013 CMA Music Festival.

Charlie Daniels Band performs at LP Field on Sunday, June 8 during the 2014 CMA Music Festival in downtown Nashville.