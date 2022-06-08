HAHNVILLE, La. – St. Charles Parish announced it will host the 32nd Annual Independence Day celebration at the West Bank Bridge Park.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by the Bucktown All-Stars followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

“This has become one of my favorite events in St. Charles Parish as it allows us to join with family and friends to celebrate our nation’s independence,” President Matthew Jewell said.

“I am excited to see everyone out at the West Bank Bridge Park, and I know that the performances and fireworks will be sure to wow everyone.”

The Independence Day program will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the raising of the flag, the national anthem, and brief remarks from President Jewell.

The Bucktown All-Stars will take the stage at 6:20 p.m. and a 20-minute fireworks display will start at 9:00 p.m.

Reserved parking will be available for all Veterans to enjoy the event and will be first-come, first-serve.

Local non-profit organizations will sell food and drink items at the celebration, including pastalaya, popcorn, nachos, french fries, frozen treats, and more.

Alcohol will not be sold at the event. However, residents may bring their own alcohol, ice chests and folding chairs to the event.

Pets, glass bottles and poppers are NOT allowed inside of the West Bank Bridge Park.

I-310 southbound and northbound off-ramps to River Road (LA 18) will be closed 15 minutes prior to the fireworks until the end of the show. River Road (LA 18) also will be closed from Ashton Road to the School Board office.

The State Fire Marshal has ordered that no one is allowed to enter or leave the park for up to 30 minutes before and after the fireworks show.

The West Bank Bridge Park, including the parking lot near the levee at the Mississippi River overlook, will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 1 in anticipation of the event. The public will NOT be able to use the bike path, drive or walk past barricades present near the levee during the fireworks setup.

