NEW ORLEANS - In a New Orleans classroom, students at Sci High are making a movie.

And they hope, making a difference.

It's their 22-minute masterpiece.

With a cast and crew of mostly sixteen-year-olds, the name of their movie is Empathy.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in the middle of their shoot.

The movie is the story of the classic clash between a teacher and a student.

And the message of the movie is, everybody brings to the day whatever is happening at home.