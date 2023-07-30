“Saturday Night Live” is the benchmark of sketch TV. The show, which has been on the air for more than four decades, pairs a celebrity host with a rotating cast of comedians performing live and taped sketches, and also features a musical performance. It has become an inescapable part of the cultural conversation. “SNL” has brought humor to countless elections, has poked fun at pop culture trends, has been subject to major controversies, and has created some of the most indelible TV moments of all time.

Viewers have the show to thank for classic movies like “The Blues Brothers,” “Coneheads,” and “Wayne’s World,” all of which were based on “SNL” sketches. Some of the most well-known comedians of the past 40-plus years—including the beloved Norm Macdonald, who died at 61 from cancer in September of 2021—jump-started their careers as writers and actors on “SNL.”

“Saturday Night Live” has also been known to make or break political careers. Never one to shy away from poking fun at politicians on both sides of the aisle, “SNL” boasts a long history of impressions that shaped how Americans perceive candidates and elected officials. Gerald Ford’s allies even concede that Chevy Chase’s famous impersonation of the president may have influenced his narrow loss in the 1976 election.

With all this history, curating a list of the best “Saturday Night Live” episodes is a nearly impossible task; in truth, it comes down to a matter of taste. Stacker compiled the top 100 episodes as rated by IMDb users. Only episodes with 100 or more votes were counted, and in the case of ties, the episode with the most votes was ranked higher. The end result is an eclectic collection of episodes from every era of the show’s history and a reminder of why “SNL” remains essential viewing after all this time.

#100. Andrew Garfield/Coldplay (2014)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

Coldplay’s fifth appearance coincided with Andrew Garfield’s first time hosting and included a cameo from Garfield’s “Spider-Man” co-star and girlfriend Emma Stone. Garfield happily poked fun at his web-slinging character’s history with life-saving kisses.

#99. Bruno Mars (2012)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

While Bruno Mars was upfront about not being a comedian, he more than delivered during the night’s several musical sketches. It was Tom Hanks that really stood out as an undecided voter during the episode’s cold open debate between Barack Obama, played by Jay Pharoah, and Mitt Romney, played by Jason Sudeikis.

#98. Martin Freeman/Charli XCX (2014)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

From Taran Killam’s take on Charlie Rose to Martin Freeman and Leslie Jones’ doomed couple sketch, this holiday episode stands out as an absolute classic. Other memorable sketches include Freeman’s “Hobbit” / “Office” mashup and Killam’s version of “a comically robotic Alan Rickman.”

#97. Dwayne Johnson/Katy Perry (2017)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

Looking back on it, 2017 was a tumultuous year, considering all that has happened since. It was within the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, and the country was reeling from the shift. SNL’s closing season episode, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Katy Perry, offered a counter to the heaviness permeating the country. It also offered Perry’s overly enthusiastic pop music breaks as a palate cleanse between “The World’s Most Evil Invention” and “Wingman” sketches that earned the series its highest finale ratings in years.

#96. Tracy Morgan/Demi Lovato (2015)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

This episode marked Tracy Morgan’s first appearance on “SNL” since his tragic car accident in 2014. He came on and delivered the classic jokes his fans have come to expect, while also reminding viewers that “SNL” is capable of poignancy, too.

#95. Louis C.K./The Chainsmokers (2017)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

In what is widely considered one of the best seasons SNL had in quite some time, season 42 was jam-packed with a slough of hosts, guest stars, and musical guests that kept the proverbial hits coming. From the 7-minute monologue that consistently delivered laughs to seeing Louis C.K. actually look happy for once to having Alec Baldwin play both Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly, this episode was a fan favorite. Of note, both C.K. and Baldwin went on to have major issues in their career, and this episode is no longer available to stream on NBC’s site.

#94. John Mulaney/LCD Soundsystem (2022)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

This episode, featuring John Mulaney in his triumphant return as host for the fifth time, started on a completely somber tone by featuring a choral performance by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, as candles spelled out KYIV on a table in front of them. The episode came a mere two days after Russia invaded Ukraine with a series of military and artillery strikes now known as the Battle of Kyiv. The episode also featured surprise appearances by Paul Rudd and featured a well-received skit about the mask mandates of COVID being removed, acting as a humorous but grounded reality check.

#93. Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile (2021)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

Jason Sudeikis returned to SNL for the first time, this time as host (and the ghost of Biden past) after spending nearly a decade as a writer and star on the show. With Joe Biden as the new president, the intro sketch took a fun but pointed jab at the lack of impact Biden’s policies were having on the country and his dropping approval ratings. Of note was the Weekend Update sketch with Colin Jost and Michael Che—which touched on topics including Steve Bannon, Trump’s now-defunct social media platform “Truth Social,” and an appearance by the Devil (played by Sudeikis) to provide commentary on the state of the world.

#92. George Carlin/Billy Preston/Janis Ian (1975)

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

Every hero has an origin story, and when it comes to Saturday Night Live, this episode is the origin story. This was the first episode of what would prove to be one of the most groundbreaking shows that television had ever seen. Hosted by legendary comedian George Carlin, the show featured Billy Preston and Janis Ian as the musical guests. While Carlin was featured as the host, he refused the option to be a part of the sketches in the show. Instead, he just performed multiple short-and-sweet monologues sprinkled throughout the show.

#91. Steve Martin/Eric Clapton (1994)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

The early ’90s cast of SNL featured a list of heavy hitters, which is evidenced by the first episode of the 20th season. Just the opening sketch alone featured Chris Farley, David Spade, Adam Sandler, and Tim Meadows on screen in the first few minutes. The episode also brings about the nostalgic reminder of a time when the world was consumed by the court case of O.J. Simpson (who hosted an episode of SNL in season 3), and Norm Macdonald still filled the airwaves with his odd and sardonic humor on the “Weekend Update” sketch.

#90. Miskel Spillman/Elvis Costello (1977)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

One sketch—or maybe not a sketch—involved John Belushi and Miskel Spillman having smoked one of the former’s joints prior to the latter’s opening monologue. Spillman also plays an 80-year-old girlfriend of a college student, meeting his parents, and Elvis Costello and the Attractions played “Watching the Detectives” and “Radio, Radio.”

#89. Robert Klein/Bonnie Raitt (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Monster lobsters, anyone? By 1978, “SNL” had perfected the art of balancing absurd sketches with sharp takes on the news. Having Bill Murray on hand as the “X-Police” added an extra layer of excitement to this outing.

#88. Eric Idle/Neil Innes (1977)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

There are few people as familiar with the world of sketch comedy, and what it takes to make a sketch successful, as the host of this episode: Eric Idle. Star of both stage and screen in the U.K. and the U.S., Idle is known for many things but perhaps is most well known for being the co-creator of Monty Python. On top of featuring skits that made fun of Queen Elizabeth and Britain on the whole as a cheeky allusion to Idle’s home, the episode reminds us how groundbreaking the show was for its time by speaking on subjects such as marijuana legalization and the uselessness of royalty.

#87. The Rolling Stones (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

The inaugural episode of the fourth season of the series showed just how much traction the show was beginning to garner and how many stars were beginning to find the idea of appearing more appealing. Looking back at the first three seasons, hosts were primarily made up of comedians alone or the random, straggling star. Yet, season four kicked off with a proverbial boom, featuring the Rolling Stones as both the musical guest and host— along with a guest appearance by then-New York mayor Ed Koch.

#86. Steve Martin/Jackson Browne (1977)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building” introduced Steve Martin to a new generation. However, his career really took off while standing on the stages of the NBC Studios while starring on, or in this instance, hosting “SNL.” By the time this inaugural episode of season 3 featuring Jackson Browne as the musical guest aired, Martin had already hosted the show twice in season 2.

#85. Ray Charles (1977)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Ray Charles was one of the first musicians to pull double-duty as the host and musical guest, and he set the bar high. Not only were his musical segments among the show’s very best, but he also played up his comedic talents in sketches such as “The Young Caucasians.”

#84. Buck Henry/The Band (1976)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Prolific comedy writer, actor, and director Buck Henry returned for his third time as host in this season 2 episode of “SNL” and walked away with the scars to prove it. Among many infamous skits, such as Land Shark and the Baba Wawa interview series, this episode featured John Belushi as Samurai Stockbroker, who during a skit accidentally sliced open Henry’s forehead with a katana.

#83. Alec Baldwin/Christina Aguilera (2006)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

In 2006, “SNL” had assembled one of its strongest casts ever, thanks to a lineup that included Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, and Bill Hader. This particular episode included Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan guest-starring in Alec Baldwin’s monologue.

#82. Dwayne Johnson/Ray LaMontagne (2009)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

While this was his third time hosting, this episode featured the first episode where Dwayne had dropped “The Rock” and had left his wrestling persona behind to step into his own career. It also featured a fantastic opening sketch in which Will Arnett acts as a government official pleading for a solution to the banking crisis, offering anyone $420 billion dollars to fix it. The episode also featured Johnson in his “The Rock Obama” skit which is considered one of his best.

#81. Jake Gyllenhaal/The Shins (2007)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Long before Donald Trump was president, “SNL” was already finding humor in the man, as illustrated in this episode where an entire skit is built around his need to hold a press conference to bash Rosie O’Donnell. Jake Gyllenhaal dresses in drag and does a rendition of a “Dreamgirls” song for his “Brokeback Mountain” fans.

#80. Lindsay Lohan/Usher (2004)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Lindsay Lohan makes her first appearance hosting “SNL” after the success of “Mean Girls,” a dark coming-of-age comedy written by “SNL” writer and star Tina Fey. The episode gives us the first appearance of Debbie Downer, a character made famous by cast member Rachel Dratch, as well as the Bush’s Preparation sketch featuring Will Arnett as Bush and SNL alumna Darrell Hammond as Dick Cheney.

#79. Ben Affleck/Kanye West (2013)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

This finale episode saw the departure of two “SNL” greats: Bill Hader and Fred Armisen. Their final official episode as cast members was bittersweet, as it offered Hader’s classic character Stefon the opportunity to have one more well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

#78. Anne Hathaway/Rihanna (2012)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

As the 2012 election cycle came to an end, Jason Sudeikis stepped into Mitt Romney’s shoes one last time as the politician drowned his sorrows in a wholesome glass of milk. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway appeared in a buzzy “Homeland” sketch that poked fun at Claire Danes’ cry face.

#77. Fred Armisen/Courtney Barnett (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Former cast member Fred Armisen returned to host the 21st season finale. He was joined by another alum, Andy Samberg, who produced a brand new digital short for the outing. The “Farewell Mr. Bunting” sketch, which is described as having a “Pythonesque” quality, gave one reviewer the “biggest, most thoroughly earned laugh” the show had prompted in years.

#76. Anna Kendrick/Pharrell Williams (2014)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

In an episode overflowing with musical numbers, the fizzy joy of modern-day “SNL” was on full display, and yet it’s Kate McKinnon’s performance as the powerful German Chancellor Angela Merkel that made headlines.

#75. Kerry Washington/Eminem (2013)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

In 2013, the show was facing criticism for a lack of diversity in the cast—namely that it had no Black female cast members. In the opening monologue, the show answered the criticism by having host Kerry Washington play numerous famous black women who worked in media.

#74. Lady Gaga (2013)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Serving dually as the host and musical guest, Lady Gaga showed the world her sense of humor. In various sketches, she played an older version of herself, and slyly nodded to her unique fashion sense.

#73. Tina Fey/Arcade Fire (2013)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

With health care on everyone’s minds, it was no surprise that the topic fueled much of the political material touched upon in the season 39 premiere. The material was given an extra boost thanks to several guest appearances by “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul.

#72. Adam Driver/Chris Stapleton (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

The first hosting appearance of Adam Driver was delayed by over an hour thanks to a football game, but that didn’t seem to matter to viewers. Buzzing off his “Star Wars” success as the evil, brooding villain Kylo Ren, Driver made an impressive first go as host with an endearing monologue that pokes fun at his inability to speak on anything “Star Wars” related.

#71. Will Ferrell/King Princess (2019)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

Former cast member Will Ferrell brought along several heavyweight friends (Alec Baldwin, Ryan Reynolds, Larry David, and Maya Rudolph to name a few), and nearly every sketch was resoundingly successful. In one, Ferrell and Kate McKinnon are parents in a take on a pizza ad, and in another Ferrell tries to sell us on “Heinz Relax,” a solution to ketchup fart sounds.

#70. Lin-Manuel Miranda/Twenty One Pilots (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

“SNL” played on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s playwright background for an outrageous sketch called “Crucible Cast Party.” The highlight may have been the “Stranger Things” parody, however, in which the “Hamilton” creator plays Dustin.

#69. Christopher Walken/Arrested Development (1992)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

There are good episodes of “SNL.” There are great episodes of “SNL.” Then there’s this episode of “SNL,” which featured Christopher Walken as host and as his infamous character “The Continental,” a wining, dining, wanna-be Lothario who actually comes off far more awkward and cringey than romantic. The episode featured no monologue, and instead only had sketches, including the appearance of Sinead’s Plea, a sketch created to make fun of the infamous Sinead O’Connor appearance that occurred earlier in the year, in which O’Connor ripped up a picture of the Pope.

#68. Michael Palin/Eugene Record (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Another “Monty Python” alum appearing as an “SNL” host on this list is Michael Palin, who was featured on this episode in 1978. The episode truly acted as a time capsule for the political boundaries that “SNL” attempted to push. Within the first few minutes of the episode, the show had already brought up Zionism, racism in South Africa, and British Imperialism through a skit featuring Bill Murray and Jane Curtain—all with a comedic slant.

#67. Eric Idle/Bob Dylan (1979)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Two absolute legends headlined the second episode of the show’s fifth season: Monty Python great Eric Idle and singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who performed three songs. Mix a British comedy troupe’s lead and the likes of Billy Murray and you have a hit—even after the departures of Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi following the previous season.

#66. Buck Henry/Jennifer Warnes/Kenny Vance (1977)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Buck Henry frequently hosted the final episode of each season in the 1970s, and to close out the second run, the “Graduate” screenwriter played Charles Lindbergh in one sketch. In another, Bill Murray interviews his wife and her secret lover (Henry) in the shower.

#65. Chevy Chase/Billy Joel (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Many comedians have found their big break by appearing as a star on “SNL,” including one of the show’s original cast members Chevy Chase, who returned as a host for this 1978 episode. Chase left the show midway through the second season. In fact, his hosting jobs would be shortlived for the show as well, considering Chase was banned from hosting “SNL” in the 90s after earning a reputation as cranky and cantankerous. In a way, it makes his early hosting appearances that much more special. As we now know, they were finite in number. Chase played President Jimmy Carter, a role he made famous during his time on the show.

#64. Steve Martin/Randy Newman/Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Before he was famous for the “Toy Story” ballad “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” young Randy Newman was making soulful appearances on “SNL” alongside Dirt Band in this 1978 episode. With Steve Martin making his fourth appearance as host and “The Coneheads” making an appearance on Family Feud, this episode started off the night by poking fun at Carter’s State of the Union and ends with Martin taking us on a bogus star tour of all of his famous friends who seem to be ignoring him when he shows up.

#63. Steve Martin/Blondie (1979)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

At the “Weekend Update” desk, Jane Curtin and Bill Murray took on the headlines of the day, including the announcement of the 1980 Republican nominees and a visit to America from Fidel Castro. Steve Martin and Murray also play two tourists who wander onto the set of a TV show, shocked and confused by the studio audience.

#62. Jerry Seinfeld/David Bowie (1999)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

The late 90s and early 2000s were a bit of an odd transitionary period for everything from world politics to “Saturday Night Live.” That theme seems to be proven in this episode in the first sketch alone—featuring a round table of politicos led by Ross Perot as he and Donald Trump discuss the probability of Nazi propaganda working on the American public. The first episode of the 25th season of the show featured Jerry Seinfeld in his last hosting appearance for the show.

#61. Paul Simon/George Harrison (1976)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

The great George Harrison was the evening’s musical guest, but he also proved to be a scene-stealer. Early in the show, he tried to convince Lorne Michaels to give him $3,000 for a previous appearance by The Beatles.

#60. Buck Henry/Bill Withers, Toni Basil (1976)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

In the first Halloween episode, Buck Henry suffered an injury during a scene with John Belushi that forced him to wear a bandage on his head for the rest of the episode. His injury inspired the entire cast to don bandages as the episode progressed in a bit of brilliant improvisational humor.

#59. Anne Hathaway/The Killers (2008)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Though Anne Hathaway gave a masterful performance, as with most things she’s ever been a part of, the Killers absolutely stole the show with this one. They gave masterful performances of both “Human” and “Spaceman” off of their third album “Day & Age.”

#58. John Mulaney/Jack White (2018)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

John Mulaney, a fan favorite on this list, makes his first appearance as host after having worked on SNL for five years. With musical guest Jack White of The White Stripes fame and featuring a guest appearance by Ben Stiller, the show featured an earnest monologue by Mulaney that took a book out of his stand-up appearances and openly discussed his addiction issues of the past and perhaps alluded to the issues he would encounter in the future.

#57. Steve Martin and Martin Short/Brandi Carlile (2022)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Steve Martin and Martin Short have long made a career of being two of the most adorable friends in Hollywood. Their careers have often intersected through stand-up comedy, “Saturday Night Live,” and again now in their hit Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.” Coming off the success of that show, the dynamic duo made a hosting appearance in 2022 along with musical guest Brandi Carlile. Considering the episode is from the most recent season, its landing so high on the list is a clear sign of how beloved Martin and Short truly are.

#56. Jim Carrey/Iggy Azalea (2014)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Jim Carrey went for broke in a Halloween outing during which he parodied Matthew McConaughey’s intense car commercials and dressed up as Sia in a leotard for a costume contest. A particularly strange but delightful scene was Carrey and Kate McKinnon in a “Chandelier”-inspired dance-off.

#55. John Mulaney/David Byrne (2020)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

“It’s a leap year Saturday, and I am the first person to ever host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on a leap year Saturday,” said John Mulaney in his opening monologue. “I am also the first host to have done the least in between his second and third times hosting.” With that acerbically witty beginning, John Mulaney made yet another appearance as the host of SNL. The episode featured David Byrne as the musical guest, his first appearance on the show in over 30 years.

#54. Margot Robbie/The Weeknd (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

Season 42 kicked things off with two new head writers—Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider—and a hysterical faux presidential debate between Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton. It’s amazing to think that the skit was so good that it overshadowed a superstar duo in “The Wolf of Wall Street” star Margot Robbie and R&B sensation The Weeknd.

#53. Sigourney Weaver/Buster Poindexter (1986)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

The premiere of season 12 followed a disastrous, nearly show-ending season 11, driving “SNL” into “a new golden age.” This season’s cast included first-timers that would eventually become long-standing members, including Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, and Kevin Nealon.

#52. Roseanne & Tom Arnold/Red Hot Chili Peppers (1992)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

During the “Coffee Talk” sketch, Roseanne Barr, Madonna, and Mike Myers are all raving about Barbra Streisand. What none of them know is that Streisand is actually in the studio, and their genuine shock when she appears remains a terrific moment.

#51. Christopher Lee/Meat Loaf (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

The late Christopher Lee, famous for playing Count Dracula in a series of films from the 1950s–1970s and most recently Saruman in “The Lord of the Rings,” hosted the 1978 show when Dan Aykroyd was still writing and John Belushi still acting. Meat Loaf performed the hit “Two out of Three Ain’t Bad.”

#50. Elliott Gould/Leon Redbone, Harlan Collins & Joyce Everson (1976)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

In a 12-minute sketch that remains the gold standard of “SNL” comedy, the show lovingly skewered the endlessly hopeful “Star Trek” with “The Last Voyage of the Starship Enterprise.” Earlier in the episode, Dan Aykroyd plays a character that is taken advantage of by Chevy Chase’s character—and his interpreter—in a poker game.

#49. Tina Fey/Carrie Underwood (2008)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

Tina Fey returned to “SNL” and joined Amy Poehler at the “Weekend Update” desk for one of the most iconic moments from the show in recent memory. While discussing Hillary Clinton, Fey busted the famous line, “B*****s get stuff done.”

#48. Madeline Kahn/Carly Simon (1976)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

The two biggest standouts in Madeline Kahn’s episode came in the form of two completely different sketches. “Final Days” is “SNL” political commentary at its sharpest, while “Slumber Party” is an intimately funny ode to learning about the birds and the bees.

#47. Will Ferrell/Green Day (2009)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

Will Ferrell returned for a second time hosting after his tenure as a cast member had ended. His appearance was somewhat bittersweet as it coincided with the final episode for Darrell Hammond, Michaela Watkins, and Casey Wilson.

#46. Zach Galifianakis/Vampire Weekend (2010)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

Zach Galifianakis made his hosting debut in an episode where he also starred in the digital short “Zach Drops By the Set.” Media reviewers weren’t over the moon about this episode, but seem to agree that Galifianakis killed it in his monologue.

#45. Natalie Portman/Fall Out Boy (2006)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

The cold open wasted no time in addressing Vice President Cheney’s hunting accident, by having Will Forte’s President George W. Bush brief the nation. The episode also featured the digital short “Natalie Raps,” in which Natalie Portman answers Chris Parnell’s interview with a shockingly aggressive and uncharacteristic rap.

#44. Martin Short/Paul McCartney (2012)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

This episode aired shortly after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, during a time when America didn’t feel like laughing. Rather than lean too heavily into politics, “SNL” went for a feel-good atmosphere instead with the warm and familiar comedy of host Martin Short.

#43. Seth MacFarlane/Frank Ocean (2012)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

Jay Pharoah officially took over the role of President Obama from Fred Armisen in this premiere episode—news of which was leaked to the press by Lorne Michaels the week before. Seth MacFarlane “effortlessly” transformed into swimmer Ryan Lochte as a guest on “Weekend Update.”

#42. Tina Fey & Amy Poehler/Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2015)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

In this holiday special, “SNL” queens Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took on hosting duties and gave a masterclass on how guest hosts can elevate an episode. Paste Magazine reviewer Chris White called the “Meet Your Second Wife” sketch, which was a satirical game show with Fey and Poehler as hosts, the best of the season.

#41. Adam Driver/Halsey (2020)

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

The Jan 25, 2020, episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured Adam Driver as the host, Halsey as the musical guest, and a pop-in appearance by Jon Lovitz. No one knew it would be one of the last episodes to be filmed live that year. The COVID-19 pandemic was cresting on the horizon, and over the course of the next few months, the series would shut down completely. It was the first show of 2020 and one of the last ones to offer a light-hearted laugh or two before a global crisis went into effect.

#40. Linda Hamilton/Mariah Carey (1991)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

There was never any doubt that Linda Hamilton would do a “Terminator” sketch while hosting “SNL,” but doing one about Toonces the puppet cat as the “Tooncinator” was not likely what people were expecting. Mariah Carey makes another appearance as the musical guest, performing two songs from her album released earlier in the year.

#39. Patrick Swayze/Mariah Carey (1990)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

Rob Schneider made his “SNL” debut while Patrick Swayze starred in a skit about a second “Ghost” movie and auditioned to be a Chippendales dancer alongside Chris Farley. This was also Mariah Carey’s first time appearing on the show, and it came shortly after releasing her self-titled studio album—the beginning of her superstardom.

#38. Steve Martin/The Kinks (1977)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

Repeat host Steve Martin continued to deliver the goods in this 1977 episode that continued to pave the way for an eventual “Coneheads” movie. The episode also had Gilda Radner as Jackie Onassis in a weightlifting match with a Russian champion.

#37. Eric Idle/Joe Cocker/Stuff (1976)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

The season two cast included Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. Adding Eric Idle to the mix just feels like an embarrassment of riches. In one of many memorable moments, Aykroyd and Idle dress up in drag and begin “drag racing”—running around the studio while wearing dresses.

#36. Paul Rudd/Beyoncé (2008)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

This episode saw the debut of new cast members Abby Elliott and Michaela Watkins. However, having Beyoncé as a musical guest and the comedic Paul Rudd as a guest truly helped make this episode sing.

#35. Mick Jagger (2012)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

Kristen Wiig, who was one of the MVPs of the modern “SNL” era, signed off in the episode that was hosted by musical guest Mick Jagger. Even classic cast member Steve Martin made a special appearance in honor of Wiig’s last appearance as a member of the show’s cast.

#34. Ryan Gosling/Leon Bridges (2015)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

Ryan Gosling makes his hosting debut with a number of notable sketches, including an alien abduction scene starring Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Bobby Moynihan—who all struggle to conceal their own laughter. However, a particularly memorable performance by Gosling in this episode is his role as a Santa-obsessed holiday party-goer.

#33. Anya Taylor-Joy/Lil Nas X (2021)

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

Sometimes SNL shies away from controversy, and sometimes they lean into it. Perhaps it is a sign of the show’s growth, or maybe it is a sign they realize that controversy has value, but recent episodes have embraced it. Either way, in this 2021 episode with host Anya Taylor-Joy, musical guest Lil Nas X was a controversial symbol in the music industry and in general. Having already come out as gay and facing the backlash, Lil Nas X also chose to lean into the controversy, performing a pole dance on the devil in a skit set in hell.

#32. Candice Bergen/Frank Zappa (1976)

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

The pairing of Candice Bergen and John Belushi always led to good things in the show’s early history, and this episode was no different. From their “Casablanca” skit to the wonderful silliness of “Adopt Belushi For Christmas,” the comedic pairing nailed every sketch they put on together.

#31. Eric Idle/Kate Bush (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

Influential singer Kate Bush made her stateside television debut on “SNL” in 1978. Her live performances of “The Man With the Child in His Eyes” and “Them Heavy People” marked her arrival in the American music market.

#30. Andy Samberg/St. Vincent (2014)

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

Former regular Andy Samberg closed out the 39th season in outrageous fashion, starring in an ad for “Testicules,” a men’s perfume for “down there.” He’d also recorded a memorable digital short (“Hugs”) with Lonely Island and Pharrell to rap-explain to their female love interests they’re not “an item” just because they gave them hugs.

#29. Dwayne Johnson/George Ezra (2015)

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

Dwayne Johnson introduced yet another iteration of President Obama—The Rock Obama, a Hulk-ish version of the former president whom no one wants to get angry. A.V. Club reviewer Dennis Perkins called Johnson’s fourth time hosting, and specifically his restaurant sketch, the “brightest hosting moment” in a future “Best Of Dwayne Johnson” program.

#28. Ariana Grande (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

Ariana Grande, who’s best known as a pop singer, surprised audiences by proving to be a funny host with a knack for impersonations—including ones of Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and Shakira. Time writer Daniel D’Addario wrote, “Grande had never before had the occasion to reveal that she could do so much more than hit the right notes.”

#27. Kristen Stewart/Alessia Cara (2017)

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer arrives on the scene in all of his glory, becoming a recurring political sketch. The same episode also included a surprising turn with Alec Baldwin taking on the role of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

#26. Buck Henry/Bette Midler (1979)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

Buck Henry returned to host the final episode of cast regulars, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. Aykroyd portrays Richard Nixon in an attempt to justify the Watergate scandal.

#25. Steve Martin/Van Morrison (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

Dan Aykroyd continued to set the standard for presidential portrayals as Jimmy Carter. In the episode’s early moments, he gives an impassioned speech about why inflation might not be so bad.

#24. Carrie Fisher/The Blues Brothers (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

As “Star Wars” was slowly taking over pop culture, a young Carrie Fisher showed flashes of the comic brilliance that would later define her career. She delivered the opening monologue in full Princess Leia gear because who would recognize her otherwise, she mused.

#23. Peyton Manning/Carrie Underwood (2007)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

“SNL” hosts from the world of sports are a rarity, but Peyton Manning delivered a serviceable performance in an episode that may have brought a few new eyes to the aging series. At one point in the episode, Manning plays an actor for the film “300,” in which he butts heads with the director because he doesn’t want to murder his co-star.

#22. Larry David/The 1975 (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

It seems baffling that Larry David didn’t make his guest host debut until 2016, but the comic did not disappoint. His take on Bernie Sanders is particularly memorable, one reviewer even saying David took it “beyond impersonation…into something of a whimsical caricature.”

#21. Bill Hader/Hozier (2014)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

Bill Hader brought back a number of his classic characters for this hosting gig, and, yes, that includes the infamous Stefon. He also offers a new impression of a heartbroken Cat in the Hat in a sitcom-style sketch with Cecily Strong as Linda, his lost love.

#20. Donald Glover/Childish Gambino (2018)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

Not only did Donald Glover blow fans away as a host, he also debuted his new single “This is America.” The powerful anthem with messages about gun violence, consumerism, and Black America proved to be one of the most prominent songs of the year.

#19. Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

What could have been a standard Halloween episode became legendary thanks to one perfect sketch. In his ninth turn hosting, Tom Hanks starred as David Simon Pumpkins, sparking an internet obsession.

#18. Maya Rudolph/Sleigh Bells (2012)

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

Maya Rudolph returned to her old stomping ground to remind everyone what the show was missing without her, and in the process, she starred in “Maya Angelou’s I Know Why The Caged Bird Laughs,” a sketch that displayed her talents to the absolute fullest. The monologue Rudolph opened with her first time hosting “SNL” highlighted her stage presence with a performance of “Do Ya Wanna Funk?”

#17. Bill Hader/Arcade Fire (2018)

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

Bill Hader returned for his second time hosting, and he brought along a friend: Fred Armisen. Together, these two alums added a bit of old-school fun to the latest season, with Hader performing multiple impressions in a “Jurassic Park” audition sketch, including the likes of Alan Alda, Al Pacino, and Clint Eastwood.

#16. John Mulaney/Thomas Rhett (2019)

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

Former show writer John Mulaney’s return meant a heavyweight cameo lineup, as Ben Stiller plays Michael Cohen in the cold open, and Bill Hader hosts the game show “What’s that Name?” (in which Mulaney and Cecily Strong let down their closest friends). Later, Mulaney, Strong, Pete Davidson, and Kate McKinnon are lawyers on the legal edition of “Shark Tank,” where celebrities make their case to find help.

#15. Justin Timberlake/Ciara (2009)

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

Justin Timberlake is a perennial favorite on “SNL,” and for good reason—the former boy band heartthrob displays his comedic skills once again when he teams up with Kristen Wiig for a “Target Lady” sketch. Timberlake also performed “Love Sex Magic” with musical guest Ciara.

#14. Dave Chappelle/A Tribe Called Quest (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

In what was clearly a long overdue arrival, Dave Chappelle made his “SNL” debut in 2016. In the same episode, the famed rap group A Tribe Called Quest debuted their new song “We the People.”

#13. Christopher Walken/Christina Aguilera (2000)

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

In 2000, the “SNL” cast included Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, and Tracy Morgan—and joining those heavy hitters for the week was Christopher Walken. He took on a number of classic characters, but perhaps none quite as well-done as Fidel Castro. This is also the episode where Walken has “gotta have more cowbell” from the band.

#12. Jimmy Fallon/Michael Bublé (2011)

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

Jimmy Fallon’s first time hosting “SNL” since his departure as a cast member brought back some major nostalgia as well as guest stars. The list of surprise appearances included Chris Kattan, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Jude Law.

#11. Adam Sandler/Shawn Mendes (2019)

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

Former regular Adam Sandler kicked off the show with a song titled, “I Was Fired,” in response to his daughter wondering why he left the show if it was the “time of his life.” Later, he plays Joe Romano of “Romano Tours,” a quirky guide whose family has for generations provided tours of Italy to people from all over the world—”but mostly Long Island and Jersey.”

#10. Justin Timberlake/Lady Gaga (2011)

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and Andy Samberg teamed up to perform a new Lonely Island song “3-way,” in which Patricia Clarkson and Susan Sarandon also appeared. The bawdy number further solidified Timberlake’s status as an “SNL” golden boy.

#9. Richard Pryor/Gil Scott-Heron (1975)

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

Richard Pryor appeared on “SNL” only once, but his appearance left a lasting impression. Alongside Chevy Chase, he participated in a sketch called “Word Association,” in which the two men traded racial slurs that would never make their way onto TV today; the skit remains one of the most shocking and daring stunts the show has ever pulled.

#8. Justin Timberlake (2013)

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

With more than 900 episodes over the course of their 50-year-long run on television, there have only been 44 times when the host has played double duty as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.” Of those 44 artists, very few have been as popular or capable of handling the task as Justin Timberlake. The March 9 episode marked the fifth and last appearance Timberlake would make as host/musical guest. Paul Simon, the first guest to play both musical guest and host, makes a cameo.

#7. Pedro Pascal/Coldplay (2023)

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

For such a recent episode to have made it so high on this list so quickly, something magical must have occurred—such as Pedro Pascal making his first appearance as host of “SNL.” Pascal has a reputation that precedes him of being beloved by pretty much everybody due to a combination of his talents, his charm, and his philanthropy. On top of all that he does, he also joins a small list of Latino actors to be featured as hosts of “SNL.”

#6. Jim Carrey/Soundgarden (1996)

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

In this 1996 episode, “SNL” saw another major cast turnover—this marked the final episode for David Spade, David Koechner, and Nancy Walls. In this episode, Jim Carrey plays an unusual spaceman in his monologue, and later an overprotective lifeguard watching out for Will Ferrell’s character, who is in an indoor whirlpool bath.

#5. Justin Timberlake (2006)

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

Why is this episode so revered? Because it was part of the show’s revitalization that made it relevant in pop culture again, and it’s all thanks to the Lonely Island song “D*ck in a Box.”

#4. Jimmy Fallon/Justin Timberlake (2013)

– IMDb user rating: 8.7

Taking second on the list is Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake’s bromance-fueled episode. These two have a friendship that translates beautifully to the screen, as they reveal in their pitch-perfect “The Barry Gibb Talk Show” sketch.

#3. Steve Martin/The Blues Brothers (1978)

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

In this episode, the iconic duo of Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi made their debut as “The Blues Brothers.” The pop culture impact of the act truly can’t be overstated, and this is where it all began, making it an instant “SNL” classic.

#2. Eddie Murphy/Lizzo (2019)

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

Earning top honors is the year-end 2019 episode hosted by the legendary Eddie Murphy, whose return brought out the likes of Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, and Fred Armisen as Michael Bloomberg—and that was just the cold open. In “Cut for Time: A Holiday Gig,” bandmates Murphy, Kenan Thompson, and Kyle Mooney cannot stop arguing and interrupting their own show. The cherry on top for the #1 episode: Lizzo performing “Truth Hurts” live from Studio 8H.

#1. Betty White/Jay-Z (2010)

– IMDb user rating: 8.9

An internet campaign landed the incredible Betty White a gig hosting “SNL,” and she made the most of every minute. More than that, the episode became an ode to the show’s indelible female cast members, past and present, as they one-by-one joined White in celebrating her milestone.

Data reporting by Lucas Hicks. Story editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

