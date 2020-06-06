Entergy’s Louisiana utilities finalizing preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy’s Louisiana utilities are finalizing preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal’s anticipated landfall Sunday evening. Entergy’s crews are in place and will be ready to perform damage assessments and restore power to customers as quickly as possible once it is safe to do so.

Entergy says that they have assembled a team of 2,700 employees and contractors to restore power along with high-water vehicles and drones to assist in the effort. All equipment that sits in low-lying areas has been moved to higher ground and flood protections are in place in other areas that could see high water.

The company has special plans in place since we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Crews will adhere to all CDC and state guidance, including social distancing, and we ask that customers do the same by steering clear of work zones. Customers can call 1-800-ENTERGY at any time to report outages or other service issues. It is important to remember that due to the additional safety measures the companies must take because of the COVID-19 pandemic or an inability to secure enough offsite resources, restoration times may be extended, especially if there are widespread outages.

Entergy is reminding its customers that the most dangerous part of a storm is often just after it passes. Downed power lines and areas of debris should always be avoided, generators should never be used indoors and natural gas leaks should be reported immediately. For other safety and preparation information, you can visit the Entergy Storm Center.

Entergy asks customers to stay informed through these resources:

Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 368374.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

You can follow Entergy Louisiana on Facebook and Twitter, and Entergy New Orleans on Facebook and Twitter.