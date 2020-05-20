Entergy’s keeping lights on for customers with help for their bills

NEW ORLEANS– Entergy understands that many customers both residential and commercial are struggling to pay their utility bills, so they are offering help.

Entergy spokespeople say the best thing to do is reach out to them and they will help you with whatever needs you may have. They understand that a lot of people may be struggling to pay their bills right now due to Covid-19.

“So this is top of mind right now to assist our customers, it’s important and the right thing to do,” Sandra Diggs-Miller, Vice-President of Customer Service with Entergy New Orleans.

Entergy has proactively suspended disconnections through May 31st. They are also offering deferred payment arrangements to give customers more time to pay for the balances that have accumulated during this time period. They are also a level billing program which gives customers another relief option.

“We just encourage our customers to reach out to us to let us know how we can help them during this time. At the end of the day, we’re all in this together. Entergy cares and we want our customers to know we care about them,” she said.

Customers can call 1-800-ENTERGY or visit www.entergy.com to get help with their bills. Entergy also has Customer Care Centers on the West Bank and East Bank to provide help with any questions.