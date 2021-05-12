Entergy representative discusses power outages from early morning storms

NEW ORLEANS— After residents in parts of Uptown reported a possible tornado ripping through the area, many people were without power throughout the early morning and night.

Entergy’s Vice President of Customer Service, Sandra Diggs-Miller, spoke with Sefenech Henok and Tamica Lee on Good Morning New Orleans regarding the restoration efforts.

Diggs-Miller says that as of 6:30 a.m., 3,200 customers were still without power which is down from what they believe is a peak of 10,000 customers in the dark. She says the most substantial damage was in the Carrollton area along with Algiers Point.

Diggs-Miller asks that if any residents see downed power lines or equipment, you contact Entergy by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE.

There is currently no timeline for full restoration. You can sign up for updates regarding restoration efforts by texting “REG” to 36778.