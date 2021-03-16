Entergy customers being targeted by scammers. Is there a breach? The New Orleans City Council wants answers.

After several customers report being called by scammer, the New Orleans City Council is demanding Entergy report findings of the investigation.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Last month, we experienced one of the coldest carnival seasons we’ve ever had. It left thousands of residents across the state in the dark.

Angry about how Entergy handled that situation, the New Orleans City Council is meeting with Entergy for a second time demanding answers. During the same meeting, the council is also questioning Entergy about a possible breach in their system.

According to Entergy, con-artists have been targeting their customers, saying the customer has an outstanding bill and they need to pay immediately or their power will be cut off.

Well, Entergy is saying there is a breach somewhere but, it’s not within their systems. New Orleans Councilwoman, Helena Moreno is voicing her concerns about this situation, too. She asked the Entergy representatives, what is happening and who is responsible for the compromise.

David Ellis, a representative of Entergy assured the council that they are taking a serious approach to find where the scammers are. He said that their experts did not find any internal leaks in their system.

Ellis told the New Orleans City Council that the security assessment outcome shows no indication that Entergy divulged information and, that there was no break in the systems.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno pushed back asking, “Well, how is this happening?”

That is just one part of that meeting with Entergy. The other part is figuring out what happened on February 16, when the city experienced blackouts.

This comes after Entergy told the New Orleans City Council that those blackouts were larger than previously reported. According to Entergy, nearly four times as many customers had their power cut as was required by the power grid operator during the extreme winter weather last month.

Advocates from “Energy Future New Orleans” are urging the city council to take action. Calling for Entergy to be audited after quote– “a cascade of Entergy failures.”