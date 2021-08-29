Entergy: 34,026 customers without power across Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida

UPDATE 8/29/2021: Around 9:30 a.m., 34,026 customers are without power.

Parish Name Customers Affected TERREBONNE (L) 9 TANGIPAHOA (L) 99 ST. TAMMANY (L) 70 ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L) 26 ST. JAMES (L) 1 ST. CHARLES (L) 17 ST. BERNARD (L) 898 RICHLAND (L) 1 POINTE COUPEE (L) 1 PLAQUEMINES (L) 4,975 OTHER (L) 889 ORLEANS (L) 8,278 LIVINGSTON (L) 28 LAFOURCHE (L) 4,878 JEFFERSON (L) 13,249 IBERVILLE (L) 416 IBERIA (L) 1 E. CARROLL (L) 1 E. BATON ROUGE (L) 186 ASSUMPTION (L) 2 ASCENSION (L) 1 Total: 34,026

UPDATE 8/29/2021: Around 8:30 a.m., 11,683 customers are without power in Louisiana. Jefferson Parish had 2,845 customers without power and Plaquemines had 4,507 customers without power.

Customers can call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) for outages.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., Entergy Louisiana LLC reported 6,600 customers without power.

When Hurricane Ida reaches the Louisiana coast more power outages are expected.

Here is a list of power outages by Parish:

Parish Name Customers Affected ASCENSION (L) 2 CALCASIEU (L) 1 E. BATON ROUGE (L) 65 IBERIA (L) 1 JACKSON (L) 9 JEFFERSON (L) 2,700 LAFOURCHE (L) 103 LIVINGSTON (L) 115 ORLEANS (L) 510 OTHER (L) 141 PLAQUEMINES (L) 2,913 ST. BERNARD (L) 13 ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L) 25 TANGIPAHOA (L) 2 Courtesy of : Entergy Louisiana LLC