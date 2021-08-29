Entergy: 34,026 customers without power across Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida

UPDATE 8/29/2021: Around 9:30 a.m., 34,026 customers are without power.
|Parish Name
|Customers Affected
|TERREBONNE (L)
|9
|TANGIPAHOA (L)
|99
|ST. TAMMANY (L)
|70
|ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)
|26
|ST. JAMES (L)
|1
|ST. CHARLES (L)
|17
|ST. BERNARD (L)
|898
|RICHLAND (L)
|1
|POINTE COUPEE (L)
|1
|PLAQUEMINES (L)
|4,975
|OTHER (L)
|889
|ORLEANS (L)
|8,278
|LIVINGSTON (L)
|28
|LAFOURCHE (L)
|4,878
|JEFFERSON (L)
|13,249
|IBERVILLE (L)
|416
|IBERIA (L)
|1
|E. CARROLL (L)
|1
|E. BATON ROUGE (L)
|186
|ASSUMPTION (L)
|2
|ASCENSION (L)
|1
UPDATE 8/29/2021: Around 8:30 a.m., 11,683 customers are without power in Louisiana. Jefferson Parish had 2,845 customers without power and Plaquemines had 4,507 customers without power.
Customers can call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) for outages.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., Entergy Louisiana LLC reported 6,600 customers without power.
When Hurricane Ida reaches the Louisiana coast more power outages are expected.
Here is a list of power outages by Parish:
|ASCENSION (L)
|2
|CALCASIEU (L)
|1
|E. BATON ROUGE (L)
|65
|IBERIA (L)
|1
|JACKSON (L)
|9
|JEFFERSON (L)
|2,700
|LAFOURCHE (L)
|103
|LIVINGSTON (L)
|115
|ORLEANS (L)
|510
|OTHER (L)
|141
|PLAQUEMINES (L)
|2,913
|ST. BERNARD (L)
|13
|ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)
|25
|TANGIPAHOA (L)
|2