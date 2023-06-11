WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – During high temperatures, cooling costs make-up more than 55% of an average customer’s electric bill. So, taking steps to save energy can help keep those bills low when temperatures tend to get hot.

Entergy customer service manager Chris Wasson says there are lots of ways to minimize your energy bill this Summer, despite the heat.

“Control your thermostat. So, try to set your thermostat between 75 and 78 degrees, or as high as you can, and still remain comfortable, you know, in the house.”

Meanwhile, Entergy suggests you to:

Change your air filters

Close your blinds during the daytime

Open windows during the night to let the cool air in

Close doors and seal any gaps, and drink a lot of water

Keep the lights off and adjust the ceiling fans

Use breathable cotton sheets

Keep interior doors open

Wasson says once you follow these tips you can see the difference in your energy bills.

“Use those to your advantage and block that sunlight to help keep your house cooler.”

Wasson recommends using the Entergy app to monitor your household consumption each day.

“This is actually my usage at my location, and I can see my usage from yesterday. So, I can keep a close eye and say how am I doing? Because if you can’t measure it, you can’t control it right? So, having that information at your fingertips, it’s very helpful.”

Entergy also offers an efficiency program and assistance to seniors and disabled individuals.

For more information click here.