Endymion Krewe members encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine following letter from mayor

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An announcement from one of New Orleans’ top Mardi Gras Krewes encourages its members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Krewe of Endymion announced its recommendation that all of its members and their families and friends get the COVID-19 vaccine — especially if they plan on attending 2022 festivities.

The announcement comes following a letter from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council. In the letter, Cantrell asked the council (which consists of representatives from all Mardi Gras Krewes) to encourage its members to get vaccinated.

In a statement responding to the mayor’s letter, officials with Endymion said:

The Mayor’s enthusiasm regarding Mardi Gras 2022 is very exciting. In keeping with the Mayor’s request, it is the recommendation of the Krewe’s Board of Directors that every Endymion member receive the full COVID-19 vaccination. It is also recommended that the family members and friends of each member, especially those planning to attend the 2022 Coronation and Extravaganza, also receive full vaccinations since admission to these large events will likely be included in the City’s mandate to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Krewe of Endymion, September 2021