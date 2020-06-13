Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for South Louisiana toddler

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 22-month-old boy who was last seen at a Crowley grocery store late Friday night and is believed to be in imminent danger. State police say 41-year-old Gerald Robinson is a suspect and is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 22-month-old boy who was last seen at a Crowley grocery store late Friday night and is believed to be in imminent danger.

State police issued the alert on behalf of the Crowley Police Department. They say Kingston Domingue was last seen on Friday at about 11:00 p.m. at the Fat Boy Grocery on W 2nd Street in Crowley.

The child is described as a black male with short black hair. He is approximately 2’3” tall and weighs about 26 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green pajama shirt with a panda bear and black pajama pants with motorcycles on them. Domingue is autistic and non-verbal and also has a medical condition that requires daily treatments.

According to state police, Gerald Robinson is a suspect and is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Kingston Domingue. Robinson is a 41-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is possibly driving a blue four-door sedan, unknown make or model.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234.

