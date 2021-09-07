EMS: Two hospitalized after Claiborne bridge malfunction led cars to drop 4.5 feet onto road

Video: New Orleans EMS (Twitter: @NewOrleansEMS)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are in the hospital after a bridge malfunction leads cars to drop off more than four feet down onto the road.

On Tuesday evening, New Orleans EMS responded to the Claiborne Avenue bridge which connects St. Claude to the Lower Ninth Ward.

EMS reports that there were no cars in the water due to the failure, nor were there any fatalities. However, two people were transported to a local hospital.

Video footage tweeted by EMS shows traffic stopped on and around the bridge, with drop-off measuring at about 4 1/2 feet.

