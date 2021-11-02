Emergency water line repair could impact thousands in CBD and Garden District overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday night, the Sewage and Water Board announced it would be conducting an emergency water line repair near Claiborne Avenue and Octavia Street in Uptown.

SWBNO tweeted crews would be closing down a 30-inch water main around 10 p.m. for an overnight repair.

Tonight, SWBNO crews, in conjunction with a contractor, will be performing an emergency water line repair in the area of Claiborne Ave & Octavia St. Beginning around 10 pm, they will close down a 30” water main that supplements the water supply to the CBD & the Garden District… — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) November 2, 2021

Customers who are experiencing low or no water pressure should always call our Emergency Call Center at 504-52-WATER; we are open 24/7 to serve you. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) November 2, 2021

The main supplements water to the Central Business and Garden districts in New Orleans, which could result in these customers having lower water pressure than normal. The SWB says that people living on the upper floors of multi-story buildings could see the most impact in during the repair.

Crews will be continuously monitoring water pressure during the repair, however, SWBNO reminds customers who experience little to no water pressure to call the Emergency Call Center at 504-52-WATER (92837). The hotline is open 24/7.