Emergency Rental Assistance suspended.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- After the State received an overwhelmingly large response, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program was forced to be temporarily suspended, after being active for only four days.

The $24 million program launched on Thursday and aimed to help out 100,000 families but, only 40,000 were able to sign up.

The program was designed to help lessen the economic impact the pandemic has left on renters who may be unable to pay their landlords as a result of furloughs, reduced work hours or foreclosures.

According to the State’s website, people are still encouraged to sign up for notifications so when the program reopens, they’ll be notified.