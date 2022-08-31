JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water.

On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many surface water connections may have lost water pressure on Wednesday due to the low PSI level. The goal at the plant is to get the level up to 87 PSI.

Emergency rental pump installed at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility (Courtesy: Gov. Tate Reeves)

The mayor said Jackson Fewell Water Plant was running at normal capacity on Wednesday, and the well system tanks are stable.

According to Lumumba, the water is safe for neighbors to take baths and wash their hands. However, neighbors should boil their water for one minute before cooking, drinking and washing dishes.

The mayor also said he received separate calls from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. They said the city should expect full support from the federal government during the water crisis.

On Tuesday, the president declared that an emergency exists in the State of Mississippi due to Jackson’s water crisis.

Bottled water and non-potable water distributions are also taking place across the city.

Drinking water will be provided at the following locations:

South Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

Grove Park – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Sykes Community Center – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Non-potable water will be available at the following locations:

Forrest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road

Metrocenter – 3645 Highway 80

If you are disabled or have access and functional needs and need water delivered, you can call the City of Jackson at 311, the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, or the United Methodist Committee on Relief at 601-354-0515.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.