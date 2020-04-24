Elton John postpones New Orleans show

Elton John says he is working to reschedule two dozen tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, including one in New Orleans. The music legend is postponing the remaining dates from late May to July of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Dates from March to early May had previously been postponed. All dates will be rescheduled in 2021.

Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.