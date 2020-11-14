Ellen Noël Art Museum obtains reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums

"We're set for another ten years, so that makes us really happy."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The Ellen Noël Art Museum in Odessa has once again obtained accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. It is the highest recognition of the nation’s museums based on accountability and professional standards.

“Everything that we do here and everything in this building belongs to Odessa. It’s yours. Come check it out,” said Executive Director, Sheila Perry,

It was that shared mentality among the founders, which gave birth to a public art museum in the heart of Odessa.

“It’s important for us to have something like the Ellen Noel Art Museum here in the Permian Basin, because you shouldn’t have to go to Dallas. You shouldn’t have to go to New York.”

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has evolved over the last 35 years. Its programs and artifacts are found where “old” meets “new.”

“It’s about making our place a livable place that will attract and retain talent. And where families can say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to raise my families here.'”

Perry says it is the staff who make it possible, and the visitors who engage, that help carry the mission of the institution.

“It makes it easier for us to be able to attract and borrow significant artwork and significant exhibitions. Lenders look to that benchmark to even make it eligible,” explained Perry. “We’re set for another ten years, so that makes us really happy.”

Their next exhibit will be opening on December 3, 2020. Titled “Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion,” it will display over 60 examples of wedding attire dating back to the 1770s.