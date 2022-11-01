Click here to go back to the WGNO Live Election Results homepage.
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS BY PARISH
|Jefferson
|Lafourche
|Orleans
|Plaquemines
|St. Bernard
|St. Charles
|St. James
|St. John the Baptist
|St. Tammany
|Tangipahoa
|Terrebonne
|Washington
OTHER LIVE RESULTS
Louisiana State Representatives and Judges
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana Constitutional Amendments
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.