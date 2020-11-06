Election reacts from folks on the Bourbon Street in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS– Friday afternoon on Bourbon St is a bit more tame than it is at night, but reaction to the presidential election ranged from the shortly profound, to the more thoughtful.

A visitor from Oklahoma said, “It’s hotly contested right now because people on both sides have very strong feelings so in some of these swing states where we’re still waiting on votes its gonna go back and forth”

There were other reactions, including poet Gerald Marchewka, who’s piece began, “Trump 2020, once thought to be the end of civilization.”

A local man chimed in, “The same man who told us the only reason we got COVID 19 cases going up is because we’re doing more tested is telling us we shouldn’t believe the other votes.”

There was no shortage of opinions on our world famous street.