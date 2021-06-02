Elderly man missing for 5 days found alive

HAMMOND, La — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that it has located an elderly man who had been missing for 5 days.

Deputies say the man was located at about 1:30 this afternoon, June 2.

81-year-old Earl Dunn was last seen at his home on George Road in Hammond on Friday.

After he went missing, dozens first responders and volunteers searched for Dunn on foot and by helicopter, drone, boats and ATVs. The search also included the use of horses and rescue dogs.

Dunn was located about 400 yards from his home in a heavily wooded area. Deputies say he was lying in several inches of water but was alive and coherent. He was taken by ambulance to be checked out by doctors.

After being missing for 5 days, 81-year-old Earl Dunn was located alive. Photo provided by TPSO.

Teams of first responders and volunteers searched for the missing man. Photo provided by TPSO.