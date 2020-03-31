Edi-torial: Good insurance: Saints should sign Jameis Winston

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scrambles with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Saints head coach Sean Payton’s declaration that 2020 is Drew Brees’ final season shook ground in southeast Louisiana.

It appears that Payton’s belief that Taysom Hill is the future at quarterback will be reality in 2021.

But, what about 2020?

Payton said, in the same interview with ESPN, that the club will have to carry a third quarterback active in every game, seeing that HIll has an increasing load in the Saints offense.

So, what should the Saints do?

Well, if this is indeed the final dance for the Saints with Drew Brees, the club needs to have the best backup quarterback available, one with game experience, and one that gives the club the flexibility to keep Hill in his same role as the jack of all trades in the Saints offense.

And, that quarterback is, Jameis Winston.

Yes, Winston. Winston is clearly the best of the backups available, and the Saints could likely get him at a very reduced price.

Winston threw for 5,109 yards in 2019, most in the NFL. Yes, he did throw 30 interceptions, and he also threw 33 touchdown passes. He was sacked 47 times.

Is Winston turnover prone? Of course he is. But, that’s an obvious. It is like saying the July 4th weekend in New Orleans is hot. It goes without saying.

But, Winston is still an enormouly talented individual. And, he’s only 26 year old.

He’s the perfect relief pitcher. He can come in, and give you some big plays, when needed.

Quarterbacks often succeed in the NFL with their second team. Ask Drew Brees. He was solid in San Diego, but not enough to convince the club not to acquire Philip Rivers in a trade with the Giants during the 2004 draft.

The Raiders are betting the same on Marcus Mariotta, chosen one pick behind Winston by Tennessee in the 2015 draft.

Winston could come to New Orleans, get great coaching, improve his skills, and perhaps set himself up for a later landing as a starting quarterback. Remember, the 5 solid, but unspectacular games started by Teddy Bridgewater as the Saints quarterback, set him up for a huge contract.

If this is Brees’ final year, and the Saints plan on having Taysom Hill heavily involved in the offense, New Orleans needs a quality option.

And, they don’t have to look outside of the NFC South, to find it.