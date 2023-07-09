(WGNO) — I am sick and tired of the NBA trade culture that exists on social media.



If Zion Williamson is hurt – everyone is ready to trade him.



If the Pelicans are interested in a top 3 pick, everyone wants to trade into it – knowing the cost would be too great.

Damian Lillard makes a trade request – social media is ready to part ways with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and every asset they have gained.



My point is this, sometimes the best thing to do is – nothing.



This team that the Pelicans have right now can compete for a championship – when healthy.



They proved that when they were first in the west back in December.



Why ruin that?

Why entertain the thought of ruining that?

If you’re bored – find a hobby.

Stay off social media.

