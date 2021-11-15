Ed-itorial: Looking at the big picture in light of the Saints second straight loss

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There’s a lot of angst in ‘Saints Land’ Monday – and there should be. For the second straight week, the Saints did just enough to lose.



But, in the midst of all of that, let’s look at the big picture.

The Saints are still going to the playoffs. Right now, there are six teams with winning records in the NFC and the Saints are one of them.



And, remember seven teams make the playoffs in each conference.



Along with all the mistakes Sunday – by the refs, by the Saints kicker, who missed two extra points, and by Adam Trautman’s false start on the goal line on the two-point play – is a point that is being missed.

On the road, the Saints took the team with the best record in the AFC to the final minute.



60 minutes in, Tennessee told me that the Saints are still a playoff team.