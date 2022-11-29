NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is easy to criticize the Mannings, especially Arch.

His grandfather is famous, so are his two uncles and his father. And, his family is very wealthy.

I expect the criticism from teenagers. When kids at high school games chant “overrated,” like Newman’s opponents last Friday night did. That’s to be expected.

But, adults ripping the young man – frankly, I expected better. Maybe I need to lower my expectations.

For the experts out there, a refresher – Peyton and Eli didn’t win state championships.

They won four super bowls.

And all Arch Manning has done is keep his mouth shut and compete.

His detractors sadly are incapable of either.