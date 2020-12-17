East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office delivers Christmas early to Iris Domestic Violence Center

https://www.facebook.com/v2.3/plugins/post.php?app_id=249643311490&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df34a4cf794362e8%26domain%3Dwww.brproud.com%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.brproud.com%252Ff209c99fd8c2c88%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=0&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F504625486317050%2Fposts%2F3533749476737954%2F&locale=en_US&sdk=joey&width=auto

Courtesy of EBRSO

BATON ROUGE (BRPROUD)– EBRSO General Investigations and the Domestic Violence Unit held a donation drive to collect supplies and raise awareness for the IRIS Domestic Violence Center this holiday season.

Deputies throughout the office made donations of laundry baskets filled with clothing, household items, children’s toys and hygiene products to help make a family’s stay at IRIS as comfortable as possible as they transition to a life that does not include domestic abuse.

EBRSO Detectives, SCAT and the Community Policing Unit delivered the donations to the Center yesterday where Executive Director John Price and staff expressed their gratitude.

“I’m so proud of the overwhelming response of donations from our office,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “We hope that we can help encourage, protect and instill hope in victims of domestic violence. I’m especially appreciative of the work done to protect victims throughout the year by our Domestic Violence Unit and Detectives.”

EBRSO Lt. Patti Freeman, past Vice President of the Iris Domestic Violence Center’s Board of Directors, will take over as Board President this January.

For more information about the Iris Domestic Violence Center or how you can give, visit www.stopdv.org .