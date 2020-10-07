East Baton Rouge Parish-Wide Emergency declared by Mayor Broome

BATON ROUGE (BRPROUD)- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration on Tuesday, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta.

This emergency declaration is inline with the State of Emergency declared by Governor John Bel Edwards.

This local disaster declaration allows East Baton Rouge Parish to activate any and all necessary emergency plans as well as, provides the ability to request resources in the event local resources may be exceeded in response to potential effects from Hurricane Delta.

“Our Parish responders and stakeholders remain Red Stick Ready and I implore each of you to do the same. Residents should take time this week to prepare their homes, families, and neighbors as we have each done throughout this hurricane season. Remember COVID-19 is still amongst us, please be mindful of social distancing guidelines, face coverings, and cleanliness as you make your hurricane preparations,” said Mayor Broome.

Sand and Sandbag Locations

As a precautionary measure, City-Parish officials in coordination with BREC Parks and Recreation, have pre-positioned sand and sandbags at eight (8) strategic locations throughout the Parish. Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing guidance while at each location and bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags. To view sand locations go to gis.brla.gov/emergency.

Sand and bags are available at the following BREC sites:

● BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

● BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

● BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

● BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

● BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

● BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

● BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

● BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

For more information contact MOHSEP at (225) 389-2100, follow us @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, download the Red Stick Ready mobile application – free on Apple and Android devices by searching “Red Stick Ready”, and text “RedStickReady” to 225-243-9991 to receive preparedness information.

