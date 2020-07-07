East Bank All Stars receive 2019 Little League World Series Championship rings

US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One with members of the Little League World Championship baseball team, the Eastbank All Stars of Louisiana, prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, October 11, 2019, as he travels to Louisiana, to hold a campaign rally. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Bank All Stars returned from the Little League World Series as champions almost one year ago.

A parade followed for the young men from Kenner.

A trip to the White House was next on the list as the accolades continued to role in for the Little League champs.

The 2019 Little League World Series Champions recently received one more piece of recognition in the from of World Championship rings.

World Champ rings pic.twitter.com/ceaS8ekqRz — Eastbank LL (@Eastbank_LL) July 7, 2020

Eastbank Little League has had an impressive run since its inception in 2014.