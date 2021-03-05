Early voting preparation: What you need to before you hit the polls

NEW ORLEANS — If you can’t cast your vote on March 20, no worries. Early voting kicks off this weekend, giving you plenty of time to make sure your voice is heard.
This special election is for the second congressional district, a position previously held by Cedric Richmond, who’s now a Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden.
Orleans Parish Chief Deputy Registrar Danielle Duplessis-Hammond says early voting for this election will be quick and easy.
“Just their ID, a happy attitude ready to go ahead and get their vote casted. It’s a very small ballot so we shouldn’t anticipate lines,” said Duplessis-Hammond.
Of course, covid protocols will be in place, including social distancing, hand sanitizing station and wearing masks.
For folks in Jefferson Parish, there’s a new early voting location you can check out on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.
“We had a wonderful election back in November where 2.1 million people voted, and we realized that we needed a little bit more assistance in Jefferson Parish. We were able to combine together our resources and open this new early voting site,” said Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
Duplessis-Hammond says hitting the polls early can save you time — and stress — ahead of election day.
“Early voting is always important, get it out the way. You never know if you’re going to have to go out of town, what may come up in the future, it’s better to just get it done,” said Duplessis-Hammond.
Early voting will run from Saturday, March 6 through Saturday, March 13 (with the exception of Sunday) from 8:30AM to 6PM. Voters are encouraged to download the GeauxVote app on their phones to get additional election day information.
Early voting locations in Orleans Parish include:
CITY HALL, 1300 PERDIDO ST., #1W24
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70112-2127
504-658-8300
ALGIERS COURTHOUSE
225 MORGAN ST RM#105
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70114
504-658-8323
VOTING MACHINE WAREHOUSE
8870 CHEF MENTEUR HWY
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70127
504-658-8300
LAKE VISTA COMMUNITY CENTER
6500 SPANISH FORT BLVD, 2ND FLOOR
MEETING ROOM
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70124
504-658-8300
Early voting locations in Jefferson Parish include:
JOSEPH YENNI PARISH BUILDING
1221 ELMWOOD PARK BLVD., RM 502
HARAHAN, LA 70123
504-736-6191
CHARLES ODOM BUILDING
5001 WEST BANK EXPRESSWAY SUITE
C-2
MARRERO, LA 70072
504-349-5690
408 MINOR ST
KENNER, LA 70062
504-467-5168
GRAND ISLE MULTIPLEX
3101 HWY 1
GRAND ISLE, LA 70358
504-349-5690
WESTBANK REGIONAL LIBRARY
2751 MANHATTAN BLVD.
HARVEY, LA 70058
504-349-5690