Early voting preparation: What you need to before you hit the polls

NEW ORLEANS — If you can’t cast your vote on March 20, no worries. Early voting kicks off this weekend, giving you plenty of time to make sure your voice is heard.

This special election is for the second congressional district, a position previously held by Cedric Richmond, who’s now a Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Orleans Parish Chief Deputy Registrar Danielle Duplessis-Hammond says early voting for this election will be quick and easy.

“Just their ID, a happy attitude ready to go ahead and get their vote casted. It’s a very small ballot so we shouldn’t anticipate lines,” said Duplessis-Hammond.

Of course, covid protocols will be in place, including social distancing, hand sanitizing station and wearing masks.

For folks in Jefferson Parish, there’s a new early voting location you can check out on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

“We had a wonderful election back in November where 2.1 million people voted, and we realized that we needed a little bit more assistance in Jefferson Parish. We were able to combine together our resources and open this new early voting site,” said Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Duplessis-Hammond says hitting the polls early can save you time — and stress — ahead of election day.

“Early voting is always important, get it out the way. You never know if you’re going to have to go out of town, what may come up in the future, it’s better to just get it done,” said Duplessis-Hammond.

Early voting will run from Saturday, March 6 through Saturday, March 13 (with the exception of Sunday) from 8:30AM to 6PM. Voters are encouraged to download the GeauxVote app on their phones to get additional election day information.

Early voting locations in Orleans Parish include:

CITY HALL, 1300 PERDIDO ST., #1W24

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70112-2127

504-658-8300

ALGIERS COURTHOUSE

225 MORGAN ST RM#105

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70114

504-658-8323

VOTING MACHINE WAREHOUSE

8870 CHEF MENTEUR HWY

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70127

504-658-8300

LAKE VISTA COMMUNITY CENTER

6500 SPANISH FORT BLVD, 2ND FLOOR

MEETING ROOM

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70124

504-658-8300

Early voting locations in Jefferson Parish include:

JOSEPH YENNI PARISH BUILDING

1221 ELMWOOD PARK BLVD., RM 502

HARAHAN, LA 70123

504-736-6191

CHARLES ODOM BUILDING

5001 WEST BANK EXPRESSWAY SUITE

C-2

MARRERO, LA 70072

504-349-5690

408 MINOR ST

KENNER, LA 70062

504-467-5168

GRAND ISLE MULTIPLEX

3101 HWY 1

GRAND ISLE, LA 70358

504-349-5690

WESTBANK REGIONAL LIBRARY

2751 MANHATTAN BLVD.

HARVEY, LA 70058

504-349-5690