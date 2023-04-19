METAIRIE, La. — No. 9 Holy Savior Menard defeated No. 8 Country Day, 14-0 in the regional round of the Division III softball playoffs Wednesday night at the Miley Softball Complex.

Country Day’s Ellie Schneider opened the game by striking out two Lady Eagles in the top of the 1st inning.

In the 2nd, Menard would score 6 runs courtesy of an RBI double from Emily Deselle and three Country Day errors.

In the third, the dagger would be an inside-the-park grand slam from Sawyer Shelton that would give Holy Savior Menard the 10-0 lead.

Holy Savior Menard’s Kaylee Methvin threw a no-hitter in the win.