Dyer retires as Bonnabel head coach

Legendary Bonnabel basketball coach Glenn Dyer has retired after 41 seasons as head coach at the school.

Dyer said he sent in his letter of resignation last week.

He departs, weeks after winning his 804th game and making his 2nd appearance in a state championship game.

Dyer will apparently be replaced by assistant Micah Hagans, although the Jefferson Parish school system has yet to publicly announce a replacement.

Hagans tweeted about being the head coach Wednesday night.

Im so excited to be leading my Alma Mater into the future! My love for this school and this City is unmatched! As always,our young men will come 1st!Thank you to Coach D and the administration for trusting me to lead us in the right direction!Im ready to get to work! #WeareKenner pic.twitter.com/O1CwDVN9B5 — Micah Hagans (@coachmicah) April 8, 2020

Dyer leaves with 804 wins, and five appearances in the state tournament. He won 16 district championships.

After his 800th win, in February, Dyer reflected on his career.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bonnabel fell to Alexandria in the 5A championship game. The game was played before an empty Burton Coliseum at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.