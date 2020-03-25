Duncan: Pay day games “last resort” post Coronavirus

Pay day games, games played by mid-major schools in college basketball, on home courts of high profile teams, have been used by mid-majors to generate extra cash. But, University of New Orleans director of athletics Tim Duncan said those games are a last resort if the University of New Orleans is cash strapped in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA cancelled all spring sports earlier this month. Later this month, the NCAA could grant an extra year of eligibility to all student/athletes in spring sports.

If so, the cost of those extra years for student athletes would be passed along to the schools.

Duncan said he would prefer to limit UNO’s exposure to pay day games.

Duncan said the cost of additional years for athletes could total in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He made his comments via skype from his office at UNO's Health and PE Center.

