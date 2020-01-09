Dueling Dishes: LSU vs. Clemson themed dishes at the Superdome for big game!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The chef at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is preparing some LSU and Clemson themed dishes that will be available in the Superdome on gameday!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to the Dome to see what food will be making everyone roar at the College Football Playoff National Championship game!

Chef Lenny Martinsen with Centerplate at the Superdome is making an LSU-themed pizza with alligator, shrimp, and crawfish in a spicy creole sauce with onions and peppers. The Clemson-themed pizza is a Barbecue pizza with peaches on top!

"The LSU one is delicious and is a real bayou pizza, while the Clemson one has peaches on it because did you know that South Carolina is the number one producer of peaches in the nation," Chef Lenny said.

Not craving pizza? Well Chef Lenny created an LSU Dr Pepper bacon burger vs. a Clemson pimento cheese chicken sandwich.

All of this food is available for purchase at Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game.

For more information about Centerplate food at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, click HERE.