NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The collapse of an oak tree on Carrollton Avenue Tuesday, Sept. 6 has left a woman injured according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

It’s the second time in two months that one of the city’s oaks has sent someone to the hospital.

An arborist, James Deroussel, gives advice to WGNO saying that anyone with old oak trees should conduct annual inspections on most tress especially large ones like oak trees.

He also gave me some tips on how to tell if your tree is healthy or not. With two recent incidents involving huge oak trees falling and injuring people the question is why?

“The recent drought has definitely been a stress to even our native trees because we’ve had far less rainfall than usual. Not just this year but year after year,” says Deroussel.

Deroussel knows everything about trees and the importance of inspection. He’s been an arborist for roughly 10 years.

He says the recent events aren’t surprising considering this years heat and drought conditions, but that makes it all the more important to get your trees checked.

“It’s most important that you take action early. Because when a plant or tree reaches a permanent wilting point and drops all of its leaves, then it cant feed itself.”

Jefferson Parish has also seen it’s share of tree issues. In the last few weeks there have been two incidents.

No injuries were reported, but councilwoman Jenner Van Vrancken says, they’re working diligently to prevent any kind of tragedy.

“We’re going to be proactive.” “What were going to do is actually inspect all of the older significant trees in this area, look at them, see if we can see any signs of disease or problem before we have a problem,” added Vrancken.

She advises residents to take a look at their own trees.

Deroussel says there’s plenty of ways you can do it now on your own.

“A homeowner can do a lot to inspect their own tree Looking for cracks in the trunk, breaks in branches and then just browning folage in the canopy can be an indicator of damage. That’s probably a time to take a closer look and take quick action.”

Deroussel also adds that falling leaves or limbs can also serve as a sign that it’s time to take a close look. He also wants to note through its dry out, it’s very important to not over water your trees as that can cause the tree to die as well.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.