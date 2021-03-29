Driver sought in hit and run crash that led to death of Breaux Bridge man

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist led to the death of 24-year-old Ryan James Fontenot of Breaux Bridge.

According to State Police, it happened shortly after midnight Sunday in the 3500 block of U.S Highway 190 near Acadian Medical Center in St. Landry Parish.

An initial investigation has revealed that Fontenot was riding a bicycle eastbound on US 190 in the turn lane to enter into Acadian Medical Center when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

After the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Fontenot was ejected from the bicycle on impact and landed into the westbound travel lane on foot and directly into the path of an SUV.

Police say the second crash caused fatal injuries to Fontenot who was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment on the part of Fontenot is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, police said.

The driver of the SUV submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Troopers were unable to determine exactly what type of vehicle was involved in the initial crash but, based on evidence left at the scene, do believe it is a Ram pickup truck which will possibly have damage to the left front bumper, headlamp, and fender area.

Troopers urge anyone with ANY information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency.

No piece of information should be considered insignificant.