NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Stunt driving that occurred over the weekend in different parts of New Orleans is outraging people who live and work in the city.

According to New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, his officers responded to four different locations on Sunday in connect with the stunt driving.

Officials say they were organized events that brought people from outside of New Orleans and even other states.

Traffic came to a standstill in New Orleans East Sunday evening because of the stunt driving and the hundreds of people watching.

Anthony Parker, who recorded the scene on his phone, said as he approached the traffic near the Danziger Bridge, he saw people walking back and forth, some carrying assault rifles, and a lot of smoke.

“I never had that experience before, and in that moment, you’re trapped, surrounded by a bunch of other cars,” explained Parker. “You see people walking around as if they’re in a military zone, a war zone almost.”

Video shows law enforcement being outnumbered, but according to Chief Ferguson, more officers were en route.

“You cannot engage, or you cannot respond properly when you have individuals standing in front of them, said Ferguson. “The response is there. The officers are standing in traffic, being blocked by vehicles, and when the vehicles move, then you have pedestrians.”

Ferguson says his office will implore asking the district attorney to arrest perpetrators for aggravated obstruction of highway and commerce, which could come with a 15-year sentence.

“That is a bolder and more brazen criminal that we’re seeing, so that means that we need to have a bolder, more brazen response when it comes to dealing with these types of situations,” said Ferguson.

The president of the Police Community Advisory Board, Anthony Jackson, Jr., also reacted to the incidents, calling them tragic.

“If there was an ambulance, one of the first responders, trying to get through the traffic during yesterday’s event, and they had one of the elderly, who are very dear to the community, then what?” Jackson said.

Parker believes elected officials need to utilize available resources, so he and others don’t have to worry about their safety while trying to get home.

“Hopefully that we make a decision to put the lives of our citizens in front of saving a couple of dollars,” said Parker.

Photos have been released of persons of interest. Police are asking anyone who knows who or where the pictured people are to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.