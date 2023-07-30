NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A car crash has claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman on Sunday, July 30.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the entrance ramp from Convention Center Boulevard to the US 90B west HOV lane.

Reports show that Yvette Bowens, was riding in the front passenger seat when Spurgeon Lewis, 74, lost control of his vehicle and impacted the concrete barrier.

Bowens was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Lewis, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital as well. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

A routine toxicology sample was taken from Lewis at the time of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

