LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a 34-year-old woman dead in St. John the Baptist Parish on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Reports state the crash happened on U.S. 61 near Oswald Avenue around 6 p.m.

Troopers say Asanise Fleming, of Reserve, was traveling on U.S. 61 when she lost control of her car, crossed into the opposite lane and hit another car.

Fleming’s car then rotated back into her original lane and was struck by an oncoming car.

Fleming was ejected from her car and died on the scene.

Two children in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The riders in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: