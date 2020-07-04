Driver dies in wrong-way crash on Interstate 55

Fluker – On Saturday, July 4 just after 1:00 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 south of LA 10 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hannah D. Mcallister of Hammond.

Troopers say that in the initial investigation they determined that Mcallister was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in a Kia Optima. Mcallister’s vehicle impacted an Infinity QX6. The Infinity was then pushed off the roadway where it overturned and caught fire. After the first impact, Mcallister’s vehicle rotated in front of a northbound Dodge Charger that impacted it on its passenger side. Mcallister died as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash. All of the drivers and occupants involved were restrained and impairment is suspected as a contributing factor. As part of the investigation, a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Mcallister.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding all distractions.