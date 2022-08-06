ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — A single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night, claimed the life of an unidentified driver, according to Louisiana State Troopers. Officials are working to identify the victim.

Investigations revealed that at about 11:50 p.m., a 2013 GMC Yukon was heading south on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 when for reasons unknown, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The truck then ran into a tree and became fully engulfed soon after.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. It is not known if the passenger was wearing a seatbelt during the crash but they were taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver as a part of the ongoing investigation. The coroners office will release the drivers identity after an autopsy is done.

