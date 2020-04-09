Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Ochsner Health Center – Lake Terrace available starting Monday, April 13

NEW ORLEANS – Starting Monday, April 13, Ochsner Health Center – Lake Terrace (located at 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70122) will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ochsner to enhance access for residents of New Orleans and the surrounding communities.

The frequency of testing will be evaluated based on community need on a week-by-week basis.

Drive-thru testing will be available to residents of New Orleans and the surrounding communities who are symptomatic from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., or until the day’s allotted tests have been administered.

Local residents who have received a physician’s order for COVID-19 testing will have a scheduled appointment from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please see below for specific guidance on drive-thru testing available at this location:

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Testing will be available for local residents experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 (ex: fever, cough, shortness of breath). Residents will need to provide a valid state ID or driver’s license and insurance card. NOTE: There will be no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing will be limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. It is recommended that residents follow other steps first (outlined further in the press release) before showing up at the drive-thru testing site.

From 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Testing will be available for local residents who have been evaluated by an Ochsner physician through a virtual visit and have a scheduled appointment.A physician’s order will be required.Patients will be given a scheduled appointment time.Residents will need to provide a valid state ID or driver’s license and insurance card.

Ochsner Health Center – Lake Terrace is located on the corner of Paris Avenue and Robert E. Lee.

Residents should enter the drive-thru testing location through the Robert E. Lee entrance.

Patients will remain in their vehicles for testing, and an Ochsner provider will contact the patient with the results once they become available.

Patients and caregivers are reminded to follow the steps below should they have symptoms or concerns about COVID-19 before going to an emergency department, clinic or drive-thru testing site:

Call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyOchsner

New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

For up-to-date information and resources on COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.