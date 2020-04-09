Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Ochsner Health Center – Algiers available starting Friday, April 10

A weeks-long testing delay that effectively blinded public health officials to the spread of the coronavirus in the US might have been avoided had federal agencies fully enacted their own plan to ramp up testing during a national health crisi

ALGIERS, LA – Ochsner Health will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning Friday, April 10, and then continuing Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17 at Ochsner Health Center – Algiers (located at 3401 Behrman Highway).

Ochsner is offering this additional drive-thru testing site to enhance access for residents on the West Bank.

The frequency of testing will be evaluated based on community need on a week-by-week basis.

Drive-thru testing is available to residents of Orleans and Jefferson parishes who are symptomatic from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., or until the day’s allotted tests have been administered.

Residents who have received a physician’s order for COVID-19 testing will have a scheduled appointment from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Please see below for specific guidance on drive-thru testing available at this location:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.Friday, April 10 andMonday, April 13 – Friday, April 17 Testing will be available for West Bank residents experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 (ex: fever, cough, shortness of breath). Residents will need to provide a valid state ID or driver’s license and insurance card.NOTE: There will be no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing will be limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. It is recommended that residents follow other steps first (outlined further in the press release) before showing up at the drive-thru testing site. 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.Monday, April 13 – Friday, April 17 Testing will be available for West Bank residents who have been evaluated by an Ochsner physician through a virtual visit. A physician’s order will be required. Patients will be given a scheduled appointment time. Residents will need to provide a valid state ID or driver’s license and insurance card*.

Residents should enter the drive-thru testing location at the rear entrance of the Ochsner Medical Center – Algiers parking lot. Patients will remain in their vehicles for testing. An Ochsner provider will contact the patient with the results once they become available.

Patients and caregivers are reminded to follow the steps below should they have symptoms or concerns about COVID-19 before going to an emergency department, clinic or drive-thru testing site:

Call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyOchsner

New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

Ochsner Medical Center – Algiers is located at 3401 Behrman Highway, 70114.

For up-to-date information and resources on COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.