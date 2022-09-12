An upper-level low will sliding north today is allowing for northerly and westerly winds to bring in a slightly drier air mass. Overnight, expect skies to be partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures drop into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

This drier air mass will be reinforced by a weak cold front that is set to move across the region early Tuesday. While temperatures will only drop a few degrees, the lower humidity will give us a taste of fall for at least a couple of days.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only about a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s north and low 70s south.