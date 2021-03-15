Drew Brees spends the day reflecting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – One day after announcing his retirement, Drew Brees is in New Orleans to go to some of his favorite places.

Brees was spotted at Drago’s and Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar. The city’s Saint is ever grateful for the opportunities and people he has met along the way.

Monday morning, Brees visited Tom Benson’s grave on the third anniversary of his death. Brees acknowledging Benson’s presence and influence on his daily life.

Before leaving, Brees, his wife Brittany and Gayle Benson prayed at her late husband’s tomb.

For lunch, Brees went to Drago’s.

It’s the spot Drew and Brittany went the night before signing to be a Saint.

Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich said, “Literally, right after the announcement, I thought about texting him and saying ‘Congratulations on a great career.’ I thought about it, but I didn’t. An hour later, he’s sending me a text, ‘Tommy can you call me when you have a minute? I’d like to come out tomorrow.’ It didn’t take me a second, I called him.”

Cvitanovich arranged the lunch at his Metairie restaurant.

“He’s legit. It’s not fake, he likes to do nice things and he wants to be remembered as one of the greatest quarter backs ever, but he also wants to be remembered as someone that’s really given back to this city,” Cvitanovich said.

When Brees signed, he saw an opportunity to help rebuild not only the Saints franchise, but the city following Hurricane Katrina.

Cvitanovich said, “He could throw the ball in almost any city, but he chose to come here and he was a big part of New Orleans coming out of that flood, Katrina and that life we had.”

Fans are thankful Brees gave his heart to the city.

When spotted at Lucy’s in the Central Business District, fans were eager to thank him and get his autograph.