Drew Brees boosts business for local businesses

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees was all business on the football field and has provided big business off the field especially for local shops like NOLA-T-Shirt of the Month Club.

Owners John and his wife Jackie Absaton say Brees really is the greatest of all time.

“Since we’ve been in business, Drew Brees has been the Saints. We love making shirts about him becasue he’s such a leader in the city,” Abston said.

Abston went on to say that one of their most popular shirts is their “Breezy like Sunday Morning” shirts.

“I have no idea if Brees has worn any of our shirts, but my hope is yes,” she said.

Over at the Black & Gold shop in Metairie they too say Brees merchandise is always a hot seller.

“I’ve sold thousands and thousands of his jerseys, whether they are men, women or kids,” Owner Pam Randazza said.

“I’m going to sell that jersey for as long as I can. I will keep ordering it,” she said.

Randazza said that #9 helped the Saints and the City get out of a slump.

“I had faith in him and he had faith in us,” she said.

For Myron Barnes, now that Drew retired he decided it was time to buy his first Brees jersey.

“I want to have something to remember him by. He lead us to four first Super Bowl win and he is just great all around,” Barnes said.

“It made my business what it is today. I’m very grateful for everything,” Randazza said.

NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club just made a special Brees retirement t-shirt.