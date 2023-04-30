NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With April being recognized as National Stress Awareness Month one school in New Orleans is honoring it by helping alleviate stress in scholars.

With an emphasis on providing extracurricular activities to reduce stress in students Dr. Martin Luther King Highschool offers courses on cosmetology, patient care, and phlebotomy.

The three courses focus on managing the illness of hospital patients, enhancing their physical beauty and collecting blood from patients as well as preparing the samples for testing.

Students learn a valuable skill that can not only help them reduce stress but can place them in jobs after graduation.

“The patient care class has served as a great foundation for my path to a medical career,” stated 12th grade student, Paris Clay. “We learn not only how to physically care for patients, but also how to make them comfortable, and learn coping skills for their conditions.”

To date, five scholars have passed the patient care certification exam, and students in phlebotomy are expected to graduate in May. Students who are attending the cosmetology class will also receive a certification after two years.

