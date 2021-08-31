PHOTOS: Downed trees show the strength of Hurricane Ida

Photos from Metairie, Kenner, Mandeville, Covington, and more.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana. The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

  • Metairie home crushed by large tree
  • Shed of Metairie home leveled by Hurricane Ida
  • Home damaged by Hurricane Ida
  • Downed Magnolia tree on Elise Avenue
  • Massive tree crushes home
  • Bricks ripped off of Metairie business
  • Mobile homes tossed by Ida
  • Mobile homes tossed by Ida
  • Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home
  • Fallen tree lands on home
  • Home damaged by downed tree
  • Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida
  • Power lines in Metairie hanging on by a thread
  • Neighbors block off street in Metairie; downed trees preventing access
  • Shell gas station ripped apart on Williams Blvd. in Kenner
  • Covington flooding
  • Damage at St Charles Parish West Regional Library
  • Generators for sale in Covington
  • Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home
  • Mobile home park tossed by Ida
  • Pike Entergy staged in Covington
  • Highway 1077 in Folsom
    Highway 1077 in Folsom

The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Ida caused “catastrophic” damage to the power grid, forcing hospitals, businesses, and private residents to rely on generators or go without refrigeration or air conditioning even as temperatures soar to close to 90 degrees.

Officials in New Orleans and surrounding areas are encouraging people who evacuated ahead of the storm to stay away in the immediate aftermath, because it remains unsafe to return amid downed power lines, flooded homes, snapped trees, and other destruction.

